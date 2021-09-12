Red Flag Warning issued for Platte, Goshen, Central and Eastern Laramie by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-11 18:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Platte, Goshen, Central and Eastern Laramie RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313 Critical fire weather conditions are no longer affecting the area. Should continue to see good humidity recoveries of 70 to 80 percent overnight along with a few areas of wetting rains in Kimball and Cheyenne counties.alerts.weather.gov
