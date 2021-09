Ahead of Oregon's game with Ohio State, head coach Mario Cristobal spoke for nearly 20 minutes with media members on Monday afternoon. Below is a transcript of the session. “Back at it today after Sunday’s film review and practice and a good practice for our guys. Certainly they’re enthused about the season, getting game one under our belts. We’re looking for lots of errors that we can continue to work on. Some things we got better. Some things we need to improve upon more.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO