CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers Betting: Big Wager Has the Lakers Missing the Playoffs

By Sam Yip
AllLakers
AllLakers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DBCfx_0btQhrcb00

After the Brooklyn Nets at +250, the Lakers have the second-best odds to win the NBA championship next year at +400.

What about to miss the playoffs? Those odds stood at +1600, but who is crazy enough to take that.

One person literally said, "Bet."

Someone legit put his or her money where their mouth is. According to BetMGM, a $10,000 wager came in for the Lakers to miss the playoffs. If won, the ticket would cash out $160,000.

After the wager, the odds for the team to miss the playoffs moved to +1400.

Although it seems laughable that someone could put down this sort of wager, it is not entirely out of the realm of possibility. Remember, LeBron James did miss the playoffs in his first year with the Lakers. Sure, there were not any superstars on the team at that point, but don’t forget last season when Anthony Davis went down with a groin strain, the Lakers went from title contenders to a first round exit seemingly overnight.

With the play-in tournament, the 7th and 8th seeds in each conference is not guaranteed a playoff spot, which makes this scenario ever the more possible. If the Lakers don’t play up to expectations, and end up at the bottom of the playoff bracket, they could very well play in this single elimination type of tournament and find themselves outside looking in.

Stranger things have happened, but realistically as the odds show, this is highly unlikely. Too many things would have to go wrong for this scenario to play out.

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook goes all out for Met Gala with new hairdo

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook went all out for the Met Gala with a new hairdo. Westbrook is sporting stars in his hair. The theme of the event is “American Independence.”. The Lakers acquired Westbrook this offseason in a deal that sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Isaiah Thomas News

The Los Angeles Lakers already have plenty of incoming veteran talent. But according to recent reports, they aren’t quite done yet. Reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes indicate that Mike James, Darren Collison and — most notably — Isaiah Thomas are all being considered to add guard depth on the Lakers’ roster. Thomas reportedly shared a workout with Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, per Haynes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Lakers Betting
Popculture

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A former NBA All-Star has a request for his fans. Cedric Ceballos went to social media on Tuesday to reveal he is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital. He posted a photo that shows him wearing an oxygen mask. "On my 10th day in ICU,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Fans Roast Russell Westbrook For Controversial Fashion Choice

Russell Westbrook is an absolute beast on the court, and there are few who can compare to his energy and passion. Russ is also known for his rather flashy fashion choices. Over the years, Westbrook has made countless headlines for his crazy, wacky, and intriguing attire. Recently, Westbrook captivated audiences...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Report: Team Previously Had Interest in Reunion With Another Big

Earlier this summer, the Lakers were considering bringing back another big who could consistently catch lobs and block shots. League sources say that the Lakers had strong interest earlier in the summer in trying to reacquire Damian Jones, but Sacramento elected to retain Jones and make his contract guaranteed for the coming season even though the Kings already have Richaun Holmes, Tristan Thompson, Alex Len and (yes, still) Marvin Bagley III.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Video: LeBron James loses his marbles during Saturday morning workout

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James looked extremely pumped up and motivated during his Saturday morning workout. James has no shortage of motivation for the 2021-22 NBA season. The 17-time All-Star has received his fair share of disrespect from fans and the media this offseason. The 36-year-old is still one...
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
678
Followers
205
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy