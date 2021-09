The New York Giants had numerous opportunities to win, but there were three in particular that cost them their game against the Washington Football Team. 2021 was supposed to be the season where the New York Giants took the leap from a rebuilding organization into a playoff contender. Their offseason moves showed just that. But it is truly stunning the Giants had so many opportunities to win on Thursday night against the Washington Football Team, and they fumbled it away like a Daniel Jones turnover.

