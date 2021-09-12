CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Drown Out Ashton Kutcher With Chants of ‘Take a Shower!’ During ESPN Appearance

By Kana Ruhalter
 5 days ago
Ashton Kutcher appeared on the ESPN show College GameDay to represent his alma mater, Iowa State University, but many fans were apparently more focused on his hygiene. According to Huffington Post, Iowa State fans effectively drowned out Kutcher’s commentary with chants of “take a shower!” Earlier this year, Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis revealed that they weren’t big fans of frequent bathing. Kutcher said on a podcast that he washes his “armpits and crotch daily and nothing else ever.” Kunis added that she “wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns, ever.”

