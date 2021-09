After having their first three games of the week cancelled due to rain, the Lady Tigers’ softball team lost 8-0 to the East Forsyth Broncos in five innings. The Lady Tigers ended the shortened mercy-rule game with no hits on offense. Olivia Martinez was the starting pitcher for the Lady Tigers, throwing a shutout inning in the bottom of the first and allowed only two runs in the second innings and two runs in the third.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO