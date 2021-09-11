CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elysian, MN

Dale Everett Berndt

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELYSIAN TOWNSHIP — DALE EVERETT BERNDT, age 79, life long resident of Elysian Township, Le Sueur County, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Born on May 16, 1942, to Everett and Ellen (Gehrke) Berndt on the Berndt Family Farm in Elysian Township where Dale had the privilege of living his entire life. He began his education attending St. Peter Bell Parochial School before graduating from Waterville-Elysian High School in 1960. On August 9, 1969, Dale was united in marriage to Marlene Roemhildt at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Elysian. Together they made their home on the Berndt Family Farm where Dale raised crops, dairy cows, and hogs. His passion for farming and agriculture was apparent to so many and he was proud to pass that passion down to his two sons. Dale's hobby was farming. He was carrier for the Mankato Free Press, was a member of the Elysian Township Board, and was a faithful member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Elysian where he previously served as Chairman. Dale always had a story or joke to share with others, he loved to visit and spend time with his family and friends.

