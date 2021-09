EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)—On Monday September 13, 2021 at 9:54 a.m. the Ewing Township Police dispatch center received a phone call from a victim stating that he was just carjacked in the area of 62 Ronald DeLorenzo Avenue. Responding officers made contact with the victim, who had injuries consistent with being involved in a fight. The victim stated he was sitting in his car in the parking lot with his window partially open when he was approached by a male who asked if he had any weed and began peering into his vehicle. The suspect then pulled the victims door open and a fight ensued outside the vehicle. During the fight, the suspect was able to enter the victim’s vehicle and drive away.

