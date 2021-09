COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Our forecast remains the same, showers and storms will continue today. Now post-tropical, Nicholas continues to slowly move to the ENE with heavy rain and even gusty winds. This will continue to influence our forecast with the chance for showers/storms, some of which could contain heavy rain. Temperatures will remain below average with highs only reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO