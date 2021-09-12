CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

US Capitol Police: no wrongdoing in most probes in Jan. 6 riot

By Reuters
INFORUM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Capitol Police has not found evidence of wrongdoing in most internal probes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection and recommended disciplinary action in six cases, the department said on Saturday. The police bureau launched 38 internal investigations and was able to identify the...

Daily Beast

The QAnon Shaman Just Pleaded Guilty in the Capitol Riots. Now He Wants to Rebrand.

The “QAnon Shaman” has finally stopped fighting the feds over his role in the Capitol insurrection. Even if his ostensible rebrand is the least believable thing ever. Jacob Chansley, the 33-year-old who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a spear and a bullhorn while wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin, pleaded guilty on Friday to obstruction of an official proceeding—the most serious charge against him.
LAW
The Independent

Former FBI special agent singles out Senator Josh Hawley for instigating Capitol riot

A terrorism expert believes Senator Josh Hawley’s fist-bumping antics helped stir up the crowd before the January 6 riots.Former FBI Special Agent Clint Watts told MSNBC’s The Sunday Show that politicians were helping to fuel the rise of domestic extremism and singled out Mr Hawley and Donald Trump by name.Mr Watts said political leaders were directing extremists at particular targets such as the US Capitol.“It’s our political leaders that are doing this more than domestic extremists,” Mr Watts, who served on the Joint Terrorism Task Force, said.“What you see right there President Trump told them they were going to the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Washington State
Business Insider

A 40-year friend of a Capitol Police officer reported him to the FBI for disclosing the secure location of lawmakers on January 6, report says

A Capitol Police officer's 40-year friend turned him in to the FBI after the January 6 insurrection. The friend worried the officer had "fallen into a cult" and said he disclosed lawmakers' locations. The agency's internal watchdog recommended discipline for six officers over the riots. See more stories on Insider's...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Michigan bodybuilder ‘who was photographed dragging police officer down stairs during Capitol riots’ arrested

A man has been arrested by the FBI after online sleuths worked to track down the bodybuilder photographed dragging a police officer down a set of stairs during the Capitol riots.Logan Barnhart, 40, a supporter of former president Donald Trump from Michigan, was named as a potential suspect by internet sleuths as part of a wider online effort to identify those present on the insurrection in Washinton DC on 6 January.Information on Mr Barnhart was first released by the “Sedition Hunters” community, who suspected him of being an individual seen during the insurrection wearing sunglasses, a US flag cap and...
PROTESTS
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Officer beaten unconscious by Trump supporters during Capitol riot returns to work

Police officer Michael Fanone has returned to work on limited duty eight months after being beaten and tased during the US Capitol riot on 6 January.He is one of four officers injured during the riot to have returned to work with the DC Metropolitan Police Department, while one remains on sick leave, according to The Washington Post.His return to a first full day of duty on Wednesday comes after recovery from both physical injuries and emotional trauma, the Post reported.A police spokesperson told the outlet that he was placed on modified duty with no firearm or arrest powers with...
PROTESTS
CentralTrack

Jenna Ryan Finally Pleads Guilty To Storming The Capitol.

The Frisco Realtor Who Famously Flew A Private Jet To Washington D.C. To Participate In The January 6 Insurrection Could Get Six Months In Jail, Some Fines. It’s been more than seven months since the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building, in which a butt-ton of North Texans participated. And, finally, the other shoe seems like it’s ready to drop on those who traveled Washington, D.C. for the insurrection.
FRISCO, TX
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

A Capitol riot suspect was hours from sentencing. Then prosecutors got video of him apparently attacking an officer.

WASHINGTON — Even after Robert Reeder pleaded guilty to illegally picketing inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, he remained adamant that he was innocent of the worst allegations leveled against him. Prosecutors argued that Reeder actively participated in chants with rioters and egged on the aggressive crowd, though...
PROTESTS
WBTM

Rocky Mount officers refuse plea deal in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two former Rocky Mount police officers charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol have rejected a plea deal offered by federal prosecutors. The government presented plea agreements to Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker during court appearances Tuesday morning. Attorneys for both men requested trial dates for their clients, who have denied any wrongdoing and have steadfastly maintained that they had nothing to do with the violence that occurred in D.C.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Vanity Fair

Pro-Insurrectionist Republicans Are Skipping Washington Rally for Rioters

On Saturday, Republican lawmakers will once again have to confront the role they played in the Capitol riot, as pro-Trump protesters are descending on Washington, D.C., in support of those being prosecuted for alleged January 6 crimes. Many Republicans would rather forget the insurrection, having voted against a bipartisan panel to investigate it, while some have tried whitewashing the events of that day, even suggesting the deadly attack was like a “normal tourist visit.” But a number of Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters in Congress have grabbed the microphone in recent months to defend the Capitol rioters as “political prisoners” and accuse the Justice Department of unfairly prosecuting them. And while the “Justice for J6” rally, which is being organized by a former Trump campaign aide, has adopted this “political prisoners” line of argument, the Republican lawmakers who ramped up that rhetoric seem unwilling to join the crowd.
PROTESTS

