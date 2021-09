Keep your eyes on the field when West Virginia storms out of the weight room and heads to its sideline today. The Mountaineers have a neat plan to commemorate the date. From there, it's WVU vs. LIU, and the home team will be without tight end Mike O'Laughlin. He's been ruled out again today. Running back Tony Mathis, who sat out last week's game, is a game-time decision, and he'll go through warmups and see if he's ready to go. Defensive lineman Darel Middleton, the Tennessee transfer who missed the opener, is in uniform.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO