CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Keeping the heat, just not the humidity in the days ahead

News 8 KFMB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect a warm weekend countywide. Heat advisories will continue through Sunday for the inland valleys & mountains. Drier days will return with fire weather concerns.

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Nice Weekend! Two-Day Break in Hot Weather Is on the Way

If you’ve been waiting for cooler weather to plan outdoor activities, your wait ends this weekend. The high temperature for Sunday is forecast at 84 degrees, the first time Fresno will have a high temperature under 85 degrees since June 11 — when the high was also 84. Monday will...
FRESNO, CA
wevv.com

Heat and Humidity Return for Friday

Sure, yesterday's passing cold front and lingering rainfall made for a cooler-than average, fall-like day across the Tri-State - today on the other hand, was a bit more summer-like. The core of high pressure flowing in behind that cold front has now settled to our east and is actively pumping southerly winds, more heat and gulf humidity back into the Ohio valley. As a result, temperatures pushed back into the mid 80s for the majority of the region; the added humidity even made it feel a few degrees hotter as well. As for the rest of the evening, conditions will remain dry with temperatures gradually falling from 80° around dinnertime into the mid to low 70s by 10PM. The combination of added cloud cover overnight and those aforementioned southerly winds will help keep temperatures mild tonight - we'll only dip as low as 67° early Friday morning in the River City.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Warm & humid weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The humidity continues from the moment you head out the door to the Friday evening plans to begin your weekend! It’s another day filled with fair skies and temperatures in the mid-upper 80s. Today through Sunday result in a typical late summer weather pattern with...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy