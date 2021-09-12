CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Capitol Police: no wrongdoing in most probes in Jan. 6 riot

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Capitol Police has not found evidence of wrongdoing in most internal probes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection and recommended disciplinary action in six cases, the department said on Saturday. The police bureau launched 38 internal investigations and was able to identify the...

