Demon Slayer Cosplay Readies for Daki's Season 2 Debut

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is readying for Daki's big debut in Season 2 of the anime! Following the massive success of the anime's debut season and first feature film (that led to an even bigger success for the original manga as well), the adaptation for Koyoharu Gotouge's series will be making its much anticipated return for its second season in just a matter of weeks. While the anime has yet to confirm when exactly it will be making its debut, the second season is slated to air as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule.

comicbook.com

epicstream.com

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Anime Episode 9 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN and Where to Watch Kanojo mo Kanojo

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Things are about to take a more complicated turn in the anime adaptation of the manga series of Kanojo mo Kanojo and adding another person to their already chaotic relationship would definitely spell some problems for them. Episode 9 of Girlfriend, Girlfriend is about to arrive so put the release date and time on your countdown and see where to watch the show.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cosplay Highlights Lucy's Taurus Form

One magical Fairy Tail cosplay has put the spotlight on Lucy Heartfilia's powerful Taurus Star Dress form! Fairy Tail might have ended its manga run some time ago (and the anime's run not long after), but fans still celebrate the series to this day because of how much they fell in love with its many characters. At the center of it all was Lucy, who debuted all sorts of looks and makeovers over the course of the series. Sometimes it was just to commemorate a new arc, and sometimes these outfits were the source of her power.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Powers Up Nami

The War for Wano Arc is giving each of the Straw Hat Pirates their own moment to shine in the latest storyline of One Piece, with Nami being no exception as she struggles with battling the partners of Big Mom while also attempting to lend a helping hand to a number of her friends that make up the resistance. Though Nami herself is quite the powerhouse, a Cosplayer out of Japan has decided to give the "cat burglar" a serious upgrade that presents the most buff version of the Straw Hat that we've seen to date.
COMICS
dexerto.com

Sailor Moon cosplayer enchants enemies as stunning Usagi Tsukino

A Sailor Moon cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her jaw-dropping Usagi Tsukino cosplay. The artist’s incredible transformation into the heroine will leave fans of the classic anime in awe. Despite making its debut in 1992, Sailor Moon is still one of the most beloved animes of all time....
COMICS
ComicBook

Fire Force Cosplay Burns it Down With Hibana

One fiery Fire Force cosplay really burns the house down with Princess Hibana! Atsushi Okubo's original manga series had caught fire with fans in big ways since it first made its debut back in 2015 with Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, and the anime's debut back in 2019 took this to the next level thanks to a stellar adaptation from the team at David Production. The characters in the series are some of the major reasons fans have come to love it over the course of the last few years, and fans have definitely staked their claim on their favorites already.
COMICS
dexerto.com

My Hero Academia cosplayer takes to the sky as stunning female Hawks

Keigo Takami, better known as Hawks, has become a key character in My Hero Academia Season 5, and a brilliant cosplayer named Sakuraflor brought him to life in the most incredible way. Hawks was first introduced in My Hero Academia Episode 87, and he’s been one of the most popular...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Goes Viral Thanks to This Hijab Cosplay

Chainsaw Man is easily one of the most anticipated upcoming anime series that is set to launch from Weekly Shonen Jump, with a cast of colorful and dangerous characters that populate a world of devils that are causing humanity more than a few headaches as they stalk the planet. With Studio MAPPA set to bring the story created by Tatsuki Fujimoto to life, one fan has gone viral for an ingenious Cosplay that brings to life the woman responsible for firing off the Chainsaw Man at dangerous devils throughout the series in Makima.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights A Buff Mirko

My Hero Academia has a new fan-favorite character with the rabbit hero Mirko, and while she only appeared briefly in the fifth season of the anime to lend a hand to the number one and number two heroes, Endeavor and Hawks, get ready for the high kicking crime fighter to have a major role in season six. Now, one Cosplayer has managed to give a fresh take on the rabbit hero that definitely looks as if said Cosplayer could jump across skylines and battle the likes of the High-End Nomu that are threatening the world at All For One's request.
COMICS
ComicBook

Gurren Lagann Cosplay Brings Yoko to Life

One awesome Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann cosplay has brought Yoko Littner to life! It's been several years since the series first made its debut, premiering back in 2007, but there's quite a lot of influence that Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann has over the current state of anime today. Not only did the series' director Hiroyuki Imaishi go on to co-found Studio Trigger (which most recently celebrated its tenth anniversary) together with Masahiko Otsuka following the success of series' such as this one for Aniplex, but Gurren Lagann's biggest moments have been shouted out in many anime years later.
COMICS
dexerto.com

Diablo 4 cosplayer embodies hatred with demonic Lilith look

Diablo 4’s Lilith has become the poster child of the next chapter of the Diablo story, and one cosplayer has brought her to life in this spectacular recreation of the Daughter of Hatred. While all eyes look to the East for the imminent arrival of Diablo 2: Resurrected, lurking upon...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Recreates Sukuna's Bloodiest Look

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has recreated Sukuna's bloodiest look! The major hook of Gege Akutami's original manga series is that not only is Yuji Itadori the main hero for the series (as much as someone can be in the Jujutsu world, anyway), but he's also technically the main villain for the series as well. His entire adventure in the series began when he willfully ingested a powerful cursed item, and in a surprising turn of events, ended up becoming the host body for one of the strongest cursed spriits in this new world he jumped into.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Alice Gear Aegis Original Video Anime Launches

The official website of the OVA announced the September 15 debut of the OVA on August 26. The OVA is 15 minutes long with 90 seconds of special footage. Hirokazu Hanai (Dances with the Dragons) directed the anime at Nomad (Dropkick on My Devil!). Rikiya Okano was the character designer, Masahiro Okubo was the scriptwriter, and Zuntata composed the music. Pyramid is credited with the original work.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Cosplay Brings Itachi Out of the Shadows

Naruto has welcomed tons of fans into its fold since the anime debuted, and more join the fandom by the day. Of course, this means you can find the Hidden Leaf's heroes at any anime convention, and there are even more cosplayers online. Now, one is gaining all the attention for their take on Itachi Uchiha, and the cosplay is what some might call flawless... because it is.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Makes a Big Splash with Misty

When it comes to Pokemon fans, the community knows what it takes to make a cosplay. The hobby has entry points at all levels, but for some netizens, they have dedicated years to cosplaying their go-to trainer. That is how one fan has spent their time the past year, and they struck out on Instagram with a gorgeous Misty cosplay to show the world.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Shares Trailer for Special Art Exhibition

The special art exhibition for Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga has debuted a trailer teasing fans on what they can expect to see! It's been a surprising couple of years for the manga series because while it came to an end in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, the franchise has only gotten bigger. Following the successful debut of the anime adaptation's first season, and even more successful debut of its first feature film in theaters (in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic too), sales of the manga have continued to skyrocket.
COMICS
ComicBook

Masters of the Universe Cosplay Stands Tall With King Grayskull

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is now standing tall with one royally awesome cosplay of King Grayskull! The Netflix original animated series provided a whole new take on Eternia and the realms that surrounded it as it picked up from where the first animated series from the 1980s had ended. This introduced some very important additions to the lore of the series overall, and revealed some major characters who were very important to the series' past such as the identity of King Grayskull himself. This icon from the franchise officially made his debut in the sequel series, and with the first five episodes made quite the impact.
COMICS
journalistpr.com

‘Demon Slayer’ Season 2 Release Date May Announce In September 2021

The first season of the “Demon Slayer” series sold 20,000 copies in Japan. It also got two story-related spin-off manga volumes, titled The Kyuubi no Yari (The Staff of Black Forest) and Tsuki no Tsubasa (Shining Feathers). “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” is an anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge’s “Kimetsu...
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Hits Major Manga Milestone with Volume 100

One Piece first debuted in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump as a manga in 1997, telling the story of Luffy's goal to become king of the pirates as he forms a rowdy crew of swashbucklers in the Straw Hat Pirates, with the group currently exploring the world of the Grand Line. Recently, the manga created by Eiichiro Oda has hit a major milestone with its one-hundredth volume, with the manga also passing one thousand chapters of the manga and the anime approaching one thousand episodes of its television series to boot.
COMICS

