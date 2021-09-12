Demon Slayer Cosplay Readies for Daki's Season 2 Debut
One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is readying for Daki's big debut in Season 2 of the anime! Following the massive success of the anime's debut season and first feature film (that led to an even bigger success for the original manga as well), the adaptation for Koyoharu Gotouge's series will be making its much anticipated return for its second season in just a matter of weeks. While the anime has yet to confirm when exactly it will be making its debut, the second season is slated to air as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule.comicbook.com
