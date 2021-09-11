CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clallam County, WA

EYE ON CLALLAM: Sequim City Council to consider measure against health orders

By Leah Leach, Clallam County
Peninsula Daily News
 7 days ago

The Sequim City Council will consider a resolution defying state and county health orders when it meets virtually at 6 p.m. Monday. The public can hear and participate online at https://zoom.us/j/91235464249 or join by calling 253-215-8782 and using ID number 912 3546 4249. Written public comment can be sent to smc millon@sequimwa.gov and will be distributed to the council prior to the meeting.

www.peninsuladailynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Angeles, WA
Government
City
Port Angeles, WA
City
Sequim, WA
Port Angeles, WA
Health
County
Clallam County, WA
Sequim, WA
Government
Clallam County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Health
Clallam County, WA
Health
Sequim, WA
Health
Local
Washington Government
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee

Comments / 0

Community Policy