EYE ON CLALLAM: Sequim City Council to consider measure against health orders

The Sequim City Council will consider a resolution defying state and county health orders when it meets virtually at 6 p.m. Monday. The public can hear and participate online at https://zoom.us/j/91235464249 or join by calling 253-215-8782 and using ID number 912 3546 4249. Written public comment can be sent to smc millon@sequimwa.gov and will be distributed to the council prior to the meeting.