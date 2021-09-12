Marie Dorion: The Most Badass Woman in Oregon History

Modern schoolkids can probably name two famous Native American women: Sacajawea and Pocahontas. With good reason. Both were amazing females who more than deserve their place in American History. So why have so few heard of Marie Dorion and her epic journey to Oregon? What of her bravery and insane survival skills? Joseph Rose of The Oregonian compares her to Hugh Glass in The Revenant, and while I completely agree, I’ll also argue that Dorion’s story is even more epic. Glass didn’t trek through the snow pregnant with two young children, close to starvation. He didn’t give birth on the trail either.