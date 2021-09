It’s important that you know that the two things I love most in this world are Baylor football and hip-hop music. I have been a fan of both for my entire natural born life, and was simply not born with the skill or knowledge to actively participate in either. One thing I can do, however, is dip the pen and try to connect the dots between the two. I don’t claim to be an expert in either of these arenas, but I’ll do my best to show them both love and share a piece of my heart with y’all in the meantime.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 HOURS AGO