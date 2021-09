Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III; Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby. SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD J. AUSTIN III: This is an important trip for me to get out and thank the folks who have helped us, the Qataris, the Kuwaitis, and the Bahrainis. We asked them to help us out in very short notice and they surged capability. They gave us access. It was a demonstration of true partnership, and it's great to have partners like this so that in times of need we can very quickly turn to them, and they're very happy to do it. And they all felt they played a key role in helping out the Afghans, who were transitioning to a new life.

MILITARY ・ 8 DAYS AGO