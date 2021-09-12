St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office to hold Night Out Against Crime event

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting National Night Out on Tuesday, October 5.

The event will take place from 5:00 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Cecil R. Poche Memorial Park in Parks.

The annual event is a time when police officers and neighbors could come together for a chance of community-building, according to the National Night Out website .

It promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office will update more on this event, they say.

Click here , on their Facebook, for future updates.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel