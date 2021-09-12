CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martin Parish, LA

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office to hold Night Out Against Crime event

By KATC News
 5 days ago
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting National Night Out on Tuesday, October 5.

The event will take place from 5:00 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Cecil R. Poche Memorial Park in Parks.

The annual event is a time when police officers and neighbors could come together for a chance of community-building, according to the National Night Out website .

It promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office will update more on this event, they say.

Click here , on their Facebook, for future updates.

ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

