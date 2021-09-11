CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider on Southern vs. Miles College: What's at stake when the two meet Saturday?

By JIM KLEINPETER
theadvocate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best way to fully forget last week is to win by any margin or means. Early victories build confidence and Southern is capable of winning out from this point on. The focus is for the team to win but this game is also important for interim coach Jason Rollins, who needs to start earning credibility with the Jaguar Nation as soon as possible. This is a seasoned and deep Jaguar team. The right hand at the helm should at least bring home a winning season. For Rollins, that needs to start Saturday. It’s too early for a Stump Mitchell moment.

theadvocate.com

Southern at Troy: Prediction, key matchup, what's at stake, players to watch and more

Season openers can make or break a team and Southern doesn’t have to win this mismatch on paper to make it a success. Jaguars fans want to see where the program is under interim coach Jason Rollins, who has credibility as an assistant after 25 seasons but knows better than anyone it doesn’t get real until kickoff. The Jaguars have chance at a strong season with six home games, four in the SWAC, and only one conference game on an opponents’ home field. Rollins is best off if his team looks organized, competitive and passionate, win or lose.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theadvocate.com

Southern defeats Miles College 41-24: Jim Kleinpeter's top three takeaways

Southern eventually turned on the gas and beat Miles College 41-24 to open its home slate Saturday. Here are three things to know after the victory. Southern has offensive weapons and knows how to use them, and a defense that stays resilient no matter how it’s battered. The Jaguars survived a well-coached, talented Division II Miles College team and came out on top, 41-24, in a game with six lead changes. Southern put the game away with 21 unanswered points in the second half. The next time the Jaguars find themselves in a tough spot they’ll know they’ve done it before.
COLLEGE SPORTS
