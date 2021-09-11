Insider on Southern vs. Miles College: What's at stake when the two meet Saturday?

The best way to fully forget last week is to win by any margin or means. Early victories build confidence and Southern is capable of winning out from this point on. The focus is for the team to win but this game is also important for interim coach Jason Rollins, who needs to start earning credibility with the Jaguar Nation as soon as possible. This is a seasoned and deep Jaguar team. The right hand at the helm should at least bring home a winning season. For Rollins, that needs to start Saturday. It’s too early for a Stump Mitchell moment.