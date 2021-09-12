CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bozeman, MT

Gallatin Valley remembers: 20th Anniversary of 9/11

By Jane McDonald
KBZK News
KBZK News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubiIm_0btQcUC700

9/11/2001

A dark day in American—World History: today, marking the 20th Anniversary of the terrorist attack on American soil.

The American Legion, Post 14, hosted their 11th annual Patriot Day, and 9/11 service on a sidewalk of Main Street in Bozeman. Dozens gathered to witness the honor guard, hear from local first responders, and pay tribute to the fallen.

Randy Kemp was the Commander of the Honor Guard Saturday morning and noted the veterans supporting first responders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NA011_0btQcUC700 MTN News
The sound of taps filled the street, as first responders, their loved ones, the American Legion, and members of the community lowered their hats and heads in remembrance.

“We’re veterans, and we’ve all paid the price of being in the military for this country. We love this country, we’re all Americans,” Kemp said, “It’s a great country, and we the American Legion support this country in every way that we can.”

Lining Main Street, 13 American Flags: in honor of the 13 soldiers who recently gave the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan.

“We make sure we put up about 92 flags, lining Main Street and some flags at the cemetery and at the Veterans Memorial. It was determined that the right way to honor those who may have given some of the last blood in this conflict to keep us free,” Greg Harbac said.

Harbac is an active member of the American Legion Post 14, and was 25 miles south of the Pentagon when word of that an attack on the Twin Towers occurred.

The sound of taps filled the street, as first responders, their loved ones, the American Legion, and members of the community lowered their hats and heads in remembrance.

“I ended up enlisting in the Air Force after September 11th, 2001: that was my wake-up call to me. I felt like I needed to fight back, I needed to feel like I deserved everything that has been offered me just for being an American,” Troy Downing said.

Troy Downing, Montana State Auditor, elaborates on the dark day of September 11th, but the unity felt throughout the nation on September 12th.

“We were no longer Democrats, Republicans, a certain race or gender, we were Americans,” Downing said.

Jane McDonald |KBZK

While members gathered to honor our local responders, members of the Bozeman Fire Department ‘paid’ the honor forward through time and steps.

Three stair climbing machines, all facing one another adorned with an American flag: utilized by members of our Fire Department and community members.

“The firefighters who went into the world trade center, and climbed a lot of steps, most of them probably had an idea that this was going to be an event like none other,” Josh Waldo, Bozeman Fire Chief said.

Beginning at about 8:30 am Saturday morning, and concluding at 1 pm, Gary O’Brien, an Engineer at the Bozeman Fire Department, estimated that the total number of flights ascended will be about 1,000.

All of these events, to honor and remember 9/11/2001

Gallatin Valley remembers: 20th Anniversary of 9/11

RELATED:

9/11 ceremony at State Capitol remembers lives lost and honors courage shown that day
20 years later, Sept. 11 still has a lasting impact on those who were there
9/11 survivor shares his story of escaping with service dog to keep lessons from the day alive

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Capitol, MT
Bozeman, MT
Society
Local
Montana Society
Bozeman, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Mcdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Gallatin Valley#Post 14#The Honor Guard#Americans#Harbac#The American Legion Post#The Air Force#Montana State Auditor#Democrats#Republicans#Bozeman Fire Chief#State Capitol
KBZK News

Airport director remembers 9/11 at Billings Logan

Changes have come to airports across the country over the past two decades because of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kevin Ploehn, the director of aviation and transit for the city of Billings, talked about what it was like 20 years ago at Billings Logan International Airport.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
KBZK News

Historic ram sale set for Miles City

For 96 years, sheep producers from across the nation have traveled to the Big Sky state to attend the annual Montana Ram Sale. This year’s Montana Ram and Ewe Sale will take place in Miles City at the Eastern Montana Fair Grounds on Sept. 15 and 16. It’s a venue that showcases Montana’s high-quality sheep genetics.
MILES CITY, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy