ARH has prayer event

Sam Stacy, ARH director of chaplain services, coordinated a “Pray for Appalachia” event at noon Friday in front of area ARH hospitals. ARH volunteer chaplains led prayer for ARH team members, patients and community members. Stacy said, “We believe very strongly in the power of prayer, and there are thousands...
Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church will host “A Prayer Experience — Remembering… on the 20th Anniversary,” on Saturday, Sept. 11, 20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the U.S. Seven self-guided prayer stations will be available for an interactive and introspective experience in the church sanctuary, at 81 Central Avenue, Ocean View, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. that day. Everyone, regardless of age, is welcome to participate.
TODAY’S WORD is gainsaid. Example: The impact of railroads on Westward Expansion cannot be gainsaid. FRIDAY’S WORD was pusillanimous. It means cowardly, timid, showing lack of courage or determination. Example: “The pusillanimous soldier failed to join in the night patrol and was disciplined by his commanding officer.”. PUBlic Theology. “The...
God is our creator and cares for each one of us; because of his unfailing love for us we can bring anything and everything to him. He can be trusted and understanding. 1 Peter 5:7 “Cast all your anxieties on him because he cares for you.”. God hears our prayers....
Saturday marks 20 years since one of the most somber days in the country’s history — the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Nine years ago, one local woman, Ruth Larson, sought to bring a national movement that coincides with that fateful day to Baldwin County. Known as “Cry Out America,” the effort encourages people to lift the country in focused prayer. This year’s event is slated for 9 a.m. Saturday at the Baldwin County government annex located at 1601 N. Columbia St. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
This article is featured in the The Vile Practices of Ministry (Feb/Mar/Apr 2018) issue of Circuit Rider. Are you familiar with a “Breakthrough Prayer Initiative”?. It’s a simple additive component to your church’s prayer life across all ages, ministries, committees, teams and classes. Along with a church’s usual prayers for healing, protection, comfort and wisdom, a Breakthrough Prayer Initiative means always also adding a request for God to break through with new ideas, hopes and God possibilities. We habitually pray to God our Comforter, to God our Sympathizer…but what about praying to God the Almighty! Whether prayers are for your personal life or they are for the present and future of your congregation, including requests for God to break through anew is powerful and miracle-filled. It’s the best way I’ve ever seen to shift a church, or ourselves, from looking down and in with discouragement — to looking up and out in expectancy for what God may do or bring that’s new. Every church I know that’s cultivated a strong, consistent foundation of prayer like this at the center of everything has experienced transformation and change beyond what could have been imagined — both collectively, and in the lives of the pray-ers themselves.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With crisis after crisis happening in our nation and world these days, some are turning to a higher power. Columbus-based non-profit ministry Take The City is doing what they’re calling “10 Days of Awe” at its 2nd Avenue headquarters. Their House of Prayer is open from...
When our oldest daughter was a toddler, she had a unique way of speaking that very few people could understand. For one thing, she used the word “pa” and “ma” to refer to a host of different words. “Pa” could mean “pass,” “pray,” “peas,” “pear,” or something else entirely. “Ma”...
Two local families took their first steps toward becoming homeowners this weekend as Wilson Habitat for Humanity began work on its next two houses on Western Avenue in Lebanon. Misty Pucciarelli said, “It hit me this morning. That these houses were for me and Starr.”. By “Starr,” Pucciarelli is referring...
Your prayer concerns are important to OurPrayer Community, a network of faith connecting, praying for and uplifting one another. When you submit a prayer request, it will be posted on our Pray for Others page where you will receive prayer and encouragement from our community.
YORK - To begin Yorkfest on Friday, residents gathered at the Holthus Convention Center at 6:30 a.m. to unite with prayer while eating breakfast together. Ron Brown came back this year to be the keynote speaker for the day. Brown is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hall of Champions. He is also the former Nebraska FCA Director. Brown currently is the Senior Offensive Analyst for the University of Nebraska football team.
Images from the First Responders Prayer Service and lunch, on Wednesday September 15, 2021, in the St. John Paul Family Center at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. Michael Cavazos is a multimedia journalist specializing in photography. A Kilgore native, he studied photography at Kilgore College and Stephen F. Austin State University. Michael enjoys visually documenting life in East Texas.
Him we preach, warning every man and teaching every man in all wisdom, that we may present every man perfect in Christ Jesus. Colossians 1:28 Father, it’s You and You alone that my heart cries for. I want Your will, even above my desires. I ask You for a heart to love and serve You and others. Amen.
COLUMBIA — Veterans United Foundation donated $750,000 to the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri. The donation will help fund the Central Pantry move to a new facility in Columbia. The gift is one of the largest received in the food bank’s history. It will pay for a portion...
Hundreds of faculty, students and staff members got to find out more about critical university services at August 12’s Stronger Together event. Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) — which encompasses the areas of emergency management and business continuity, environmental health and safety, risk management, and public safety — sponsored the event, which featured fire marshals, Environmental Health and Safety representatives, and University Police.
CHARLESTON — HospiceCare advocate and longtime board member Keith Stonestreet was honored Monday for his years of service and dedication to HospiceCare’s mission of providing compassionate care and affirming life through hospice, palliative and other supportive care services to patients, families and communities. At a ceremony during the Keith Stonestreet...
Community Matters is a biweekly opinion column. The views expressed are solely the author’s. On Saturday, I made an interesting discovery. In 2008, I volunteered on a campaign and in the process met Kevin Vincent and his wife Pat Haman. I was relatively new to Arlington community work, and I remember being appreciative of the opportunity to connect with great people.
