South Dakota State University women's cross country received another outstanding performance from Leah Hansen as she won the individual title at the SDSU Classic Friday night. Hansen was battling early on with University of North Dakota's top runner until the 3,000-meter mark as she found herself in second place until about the 4K mark. Hansen then started to gain a healthy advantage over the field and pulled away to cross the line at Edgebrook Golf Course in 17 minutes, 56.91 seconds an 18-second personal best in the 5K race for cross country. Hansen now boasts back-to-back meet wins after taking first at the Augustana Twilight Sept. 3.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO