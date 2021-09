The 33rd Annual Rubber Duckie Race and Festival is just around the corner, on Sunday, Sept. 12, and we are so close to having one of the most successful Duckie seasons ever. We held our first Ducks and Trucks event back in June to kick off sales. That was a hit, with more than 500 parents and kids on hand to see and climb on trucks, do crafts and buy the first batch of Duckie tickets.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO