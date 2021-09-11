Fresh betrayal, grief on this 20th anniversary of 9/11
Twenty years ago today, I recall watching the savage attack inflicted on our country. I sat with my then-2-year-old daughter, pregnant with my son, as we witnessed the horror transpire on the news. Before this day, we would have never believed this could be our reality in America. Like many families that day, we anxiously waited to hear from our friends and loved ones in New York City. On Sept. 11, 2001, grief and horror were felt across America as we lost nearly 3,000 American lives. This is a day I will always remember as our national security was challenged and we all felt an unfamiliar vulnerability.dentonrc.com
