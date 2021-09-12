CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

A-intentionally walked for McKenna in the 6th. b-popped out for Martin in the 7th. 1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 7th. E_Guerrero Jr. (7), Severino (3). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 8. 2B_Semien (37), Hernández 2 (26), Lamb (3), Mancini (31), Gutierrez (5), McKenna (4). HR_Gurriel Jr. (17), off Kremer; Guerrero Jr. (43), off Kremer; Jansen (8), off Kremer; Springer (17), off T.Wells; Santander (16), off Ryu; Hays (17), off Ryu; Hays (18), off Stripling; Mountcastle (27), off Stripling. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 3 (71), Guerrero Jr. (101), Jansen 2 (15), Lamb 3 (17), Springer 2 (37), Santander 2 (46), Martin (6), Hays 3 (59), McKenna 2 (10), Mountcastle (78), Severino (40). SF_Lamb.

