Alabama State

IN PHOTOS: Auburn shuts out the Hornets

By Adam Sparks
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Alabama -The Auburn football Tigers shut out the Alabama State Hornets 62-0 in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday to improve to 2-0. Junior quarterback Bo Nix went 9-for-17 for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman running back Jarquez Hunter led the ground game with 147 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Senior receiver Demetris Robertson led the receivers with three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Senior linebacker Zakoby McClain led the defense with 10 total tackles, seven solo tackles and one tackle-for loss.

