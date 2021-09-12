IN PHOTOS: Auburn shuts out the Hornets

AUBURN, Alabama -The Auburn football Tigers shut out the Alabama State Hornets 62-0 in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday to improve to 2-0. Junior quarterback Bo Nix went 9-for-17 for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman running back Jarquez Hunter led the ground game with 147 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Senior receiver Demetris Robertson led the receivers with three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Senior linebacker Zakoby McClain led the defense with 10 total tackles, seven solo tackles and one tackle-for loss.