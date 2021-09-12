CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend weather forecast

By Brek Bolton
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
On Saturday, most showers in the north will be before noon. The best chance of thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon will be over the Central Mountains stretching northeast into SW Wyoming. Isolated storms are possible over the Southern Mountains. It will be cooler this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY
Saturday: 50% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the morning, with just a slight chance in the afternoon. Partly cloudy & cooler. Highs: Mid 80s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

ST. GEORGE
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 99.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.

