Mountain View earns top spot in first 5A volleyball RPI

Nobody likely knew it at the time, but the two best football teams in Class 5A played against each other last Friday. Spanish Fork (3-1), led by quarterback/kicker Austin Stevenson, topped previously unbeaten Springville 36-28 and on Monday morning earned the No. 2 spot in 5A RPI released by the Utah High School Activities Association. Springville (4-1) is No. 1, outpacing the Dons 0.733 to 0.713 in RPI. Provo, which is 5-0, is No. 3. Timpanogos, which also off to a 5-0 start after edging Payson 51-48 on Friday, is No. 6 and Timpview, which lost to 6A Skyridge in overtime on Friday, is No. 7.

SPRINGVILLE, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO