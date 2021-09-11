Mountain View earns top spot in first 5A volleyball RPI
In sports, timing is everything. Undefeated Mountain View earned the No. 1 spot in the first Utah High School Activities Association Class 5A RPI of the season, which came out Saturday morning. The Bruins, who are 7-0 after grinding through a difficult preseason schedule, will be tested right away on Tuesday in Region 8 action against defending 5A champion Timpview. The two teams also met in last year’s 5A title match that went five sets.www.heraldextra.com
