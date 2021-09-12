Firefighter at 9/11 stair climb: 'We have to walk for them'

Watch the report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Malcolm Key in the video player above.

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb took place at City Stadium Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The event, which is a part of the National Fallen Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, was open to spectators.

The event, which is a part of the National Fallen Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, was open to spectators."So the 9/11 world stair climb is an opportunity for people to participate in an event where they climb 2,200 steps, which is 110 stories equivalent of the World Trade Center towers, and they carry a plastic tag that has the photograph and the name of one of the 343 who died that day," National Fallen Firefighters (NFFF) Executive Director Chief Ron Siarnicki said. "It’s in remembrance of that fallen firefighters and in tribute to what the fire service does each and every day in keeping the community safe."

The Stair Climbs fund the programs provided by the NFFF to support the families of your local fallen firefighters and the FDNY Counseling Services Unit.

"We have to walk for them," one firefighter said while taking part in the climb.

Another event honoring the first responders of 9/11 is the Richmond 9/11 Heroes Run Sunday morning at TForce Freight on Semmes Avenue.

It is open to anyone, you can choose to run, walk, or jog, and hand bikes and wheelchairs are welcomed. The opening ceremony is at 8:45 a.m.; the Fun Run at 9:11 a.m. and the 5K is shortly after.

For details about the Richmond 9/11 Heroes Run, visit the Travis Manion Foundation .