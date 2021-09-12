CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville police: Man attacked homeless person with scooter

 5 days ago
Attack: Police in Nashville released surveillance images of a man who attacked a homeless person with a scooter last month. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee are trying to identify a man who attacked a homeless person with a scooter last month.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the attack occurred on the steps of the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville at about 1:30 a.m. CDT.

The person was sleeping when the man approached with a scooter and began swinging the vehicle, WZTV reported.

Police said the attack was unprovoked.

Surveillance images of the attacker were released by Nashville police, who asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the man, WSMV reported.

The victim was treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, the television station reported.

