Karl Boucher scored two goals and assisted on another to lift Irvington to a 3-0 win over Payne Tech in Irvington. Kelvin Ansah also scored for Irvington (2-1), which scored all of its goals in the second half. Axel Caguana and Gerson Pereira each added an assist in the win.

IRVINGTON, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO