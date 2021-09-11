When to worry about memory loss
Did you forget a name? Lose track of your keys? Or draw a blank on why you walked into the dining room?. Some of this is normal memory loss, or mild cognitive decline. It often comes with getting older, and you probably don’t need to be worried, says neuropsychologist Pamela Dean, an assistant professor in the UW Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. Dean and Joel Eppig, a clinical neurology postdoctoral fellow, recently held a seminar on memory loss for UW retirees and offered information everybody could use.magazine.washington.edu
