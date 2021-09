Charlotte Byrne, Clearview, Jr. Byrne was a one-girl team for Clearview in the 2019 season, when she competed as an individual because the Gloucester County school does not field an official squad. That did not stop Byrne, also an accomplished club gymnast, from standing out at the South Jersey sectional championships, where she took third all-around with a 36.25, highlighted by a tie for fifth place on vault (9.25) as well as tie for fourth on bars (9.0).

SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO