CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Idaho man with outstanding warrants arrested after driving pickup into canal

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zo7hB_0btQa5Wr00
Arrested: Anthony Maughan was arrested after leading deputies on a chase and driving a pickup truck into a canal. (Bingham County Sheriff's Office)

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — An Idaho man with outstanding warrants was arrested Saturday after he led officers on a chase and eventually drove a pickup truck into a canal, authorities said.

Anthony James Orlando Maughan, 28, of Shelley, was charged with two counts of eluding an officer, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and a bench court misdemeanor, according to Bingham County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Maughan also had an outstanding warrant in Bonneville and Bingham counties, according to East Idaho News.

According to Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, Maughan was driving a 1985 Dodge pickup at about 11:15 p.m. MDT on Friday when deputies noticed the pickup’s license plate came from another vehicle, East Idaho News reported. Rowland said the plate belonged to a 1997 Honda Civic.

When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Maughan allegedly drove away, the website reported.

Maughan led deputies on a chase until he drove the pickup into a canal near Blackfoot. Maughan and his passenger, Jessica Hendricks, 29, of Blackfoot, exited the vehicle safely, according to East Idaho News.

Maughan was arrested and bail was set at $75,000, according to online booking records. Hendricks was not arrested, East Idaho News reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

1 arrested, 1 at large after 4 found dead in Wisconsin cornfield

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Authorities in Minnesota have arrested a man in connection with the deaths of four people found shot in an abandoned SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield. Police in St. Paul took 56-year-old Darren Lee McWright, also known as Darren Lee Osborne, into custody after deputies in Dunn County, Wisconsin, issued a warrant for his arrest, authorities said. His connection to the shootings was not immediately clear, although deputies confirmed he was a suspect in the case.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Man killed in motorcycle crash in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Officers responded to the accident at the intersection of Hovis Road and Northern Drive just before 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle with front-end damage and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bingham County, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
County
Bingham County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Blackfoot, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Canal#Drug Paraphernalia#Bonneville#East Idaho News#Dodge#Honda#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Woman pulled from surf at North Carolina beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. — (AP) — Police have opened an investigation after a woman was found unconscious and pulled from the surf at a North Carolina beach. Wrightsville Beach police responded to calls around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in which callers reported seeing a woman in the surf and pulling her to shore, according to a news release.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
53K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy