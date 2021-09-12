CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Cities Jewish cemetery vandalized, investigation underway

By Declan Desmond
 5 days ago
The same week a threat of violence forced the closure of a Twin Cities synagogue, a local Jewish cemetery was vandalized in an overnight attack.

The cemetery in question is Chesed Shel Emes, which is located at 1600 Christie Place on St. Paul's east side.

As TCJewFolk reports, a cemetery official arrived at work Thursday morning to find that 32 headstones had been knocked over.

St. Paul police are now investigating the incident, and have increased patrols around Jewish sites as a result, the Star Tribune notes. No arrests have been made yet.

Meanwhile, Beth El Synagogue of St. Louis Park was forced to close down Friday due to a threat of violence it received online:

Friday's services were moved online as a precaution, per a Facebook post from the synagogue.

According to Beth El Synagogue managing director Matt Walzer, the institution was informed by the Anti-Defamation League Midwest office in Chicago about a "specific threat of physical violence" that was directed at Beth El Synagogue.

"While all Beth El facilities in the region were notified, there were indications that the threat may have come from the Twin Cities area. St. Louis Park was also referenced by name," Walzer wrote in an email to members.

The closure of Beth El Synagogue forced Aleph Preschool to shut down as well.

There's no indication yet that the Beth El incident and cemetery vandalism are connected.

