MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia woman is now in jail after the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said she left a dog to die on the side of the road. “It broke my heart and it made me cry personally. And when I found out she died, I was already mad about the situation, but it made me very angry that someone would do that,” said Misty Davis, who found the dog.

MOULTRIE, GA ・ 15 DAYS AGO