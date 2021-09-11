CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Huskies named to 2021 USA Volleyball Collegiate National Team

washington.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery fall, you can count on several things happening in the Pacific Northwest: gorgeous weather, thousands of students returning to all three UW campuses, and the UW women’s volleyball team being in the hunt for a national championship. The Huskies have captured six Pac-12 championships—the Pac-12 is routinely considered the toughest conference in the nation—including in 2020-2021, when they reached the NCAA semifinals. So, it should not come as a surprise that three Huskies from that 20-4 team were named to the 2021 USA Volleyball Collegiate National Team—junior middle blocker Marin Grote, senior middle blocker Lauren Sanders and junior setter Ella May Powell.

magazine.washington.edu

