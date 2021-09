PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City leaders say violent crime in Philadelphia is leveling off despite some high-profile homicides. Some of those notable cases have resulted in arrests, which authorities say are on the rise. The Wednesday update on anti-violence efforts came as the city’s number of homicides sits at 374, a 17% increase from this time in 2020. That number doesn’t include the death of a 15-year-old who was fatally shot in North Philadelphia Monday. Officials said arrests are up for those using illegal guns, called “ghost guns.” These are all signs of progress, they said, but Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said crimes...

