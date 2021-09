Three of six Capitol Police officers facing disciplinary action over their handling of the Jan. 6 insurrection are under scrutiny for allegedly posing for selfies with the alleged rioters, while another is accused of divulging the secure location where lawmakers were evacuated during the chaos. Internal documents obtained by McClatchy News detail the evidence obtained by the police department’s Office of Professional Responsibility in its probe of the officers’ conduct. In one case, the FBI tipped off the police department that one of its officers was shown in a Facebook photo with suspected rioters, according to the report. The unnamed officer later said he’d posed with the suspect because he recognized him as an “alpha male” in the riots and wanted to have the photo to be able to identify him later. The internal documents note, however, that the officer apparently made no attempt to collect the suspect’s information.

