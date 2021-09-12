Princeton, Steinert boys soccer play to memorable scoreless tie
HAMILTON — The Princeton and Steinert High boys’ soccer teams played a memorable game on a memorable day in American history Saturday. While many around the country were taking time to remember the 20th anniversary of a day that has become known as “9-11,” the Tigers and Spartans were preparing to play what has arguably become one of the best rivalries in Colonial Valley Conference soccer on Steinert’s field.www.trentonian.com
Comments / 0