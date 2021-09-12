Saturday’s Scores

Saluda High School was in search of a replacement game this weekend and ended up with one of the marquee matchups in South Carolina. Saluda, the 2019 Class 2A champions, will host Rabun County High on Friday. Rabun replaced Ninety Six on Saluda’s schedule. Rabun is a Class 2A school from Georgia and is coached by Jaybo Shaw, brother of South Carolina great Connor Shaw.

SALUDA, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO