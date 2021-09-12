CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kent, OH

State/ACC Roundup: Kent State smothers VMI

By Wire, staff reports
Roanoke Times
 5 days ago

KENT, Ohio — Montre Miller intercepted three passes as FBS member Kent State cruised to a 60-10 win over FCS member VMI on Saturday. The Golden Flashes (1-1) piled up 698 total yards, including 494 on the ground — its most rushing yards in a game since 1954. Marquez Cooper ran for 119 yards and scored the opening touchdown 1 1/2 minutes into the game. Joachim Bangda scored on a 60-yard run and Daniel Bangura closed it out with a 49-yard scamper.

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Kent, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Kent, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Richmond, OH
Kent, OH
Football
City
Syracuse, OH
Kent, OH
College Sports
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kent State#Vmi#S Carolina#American Football#Fbs#W L#Sewanee#Eagles#Acc#Volunteers#Virginia Tech#Td#Tigers#Umass 28 Amherst#Minutemen#Rutgers#Syracuse 7 Syracuse#The Scarlet Knights#Fcs Norfolk State#Kennesaw State
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy