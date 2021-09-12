State/ACC Roundup: Kent State smothers VMI
KENT, Ohio — Montre Miller intercepted three passes as FBS member Kent State cruised to a 60-10 win over FCS member VMI on Saturday. The Golden Flashes (1-1) piled up 698 total yards, including 494 on the ground — its most rushing yards in a game since 1954. Marquez Cooper ran for 119 yards and scored the opening touchdown 1 1/2 minutes into the game. Joachim Bangda scored on a 60-yard run and Daniel Bangura closed it out with a 49-yard scamper.roanoke.com
