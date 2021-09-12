CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

FBI fires Whitmer kidnap case agent amid wife beating allegations

By ROBERT SNELL
The State
 5 days ago

DETROIT — The FBI has fired one of the lead agents credited with thwarting a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after he was charged with beating his wife following a swingers party, The Detroit News has learned. The firing of Special Agent Richard Trask earlier this week comes amid...

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

A 40-year friend of a Capitol Police officer reported him to the FBI for disclosing the secure location of lawmakers on January 6, report says

A Capitol Police officer's 40-year friend turned him in to the FBI after the January 6 insurrection. The friend worried the officer had "fallen into a cult" and said he disclosed lawmakers' locations. The agency's internal watchdog recommended discipline for six officers over the riots. See more stories on Insider's...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

FBI Fires Agent Who Allegedly Failed to Look Into Tips on Nassar, Then Lied About It

The FBI has reportedly fired one of its agents accused of failing to act on tips about the now-convicted child sex abuser Larry Nassar, then lying about it when confronted about his inaction. Michael Langeman—who interviewed gymnast McKayla Maroney in 2015 about her alleged abuse at the hands of Nassar—lost his job as a supervisory special agent last week, according to The Washington Post. Langeman was reportedly called out by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz in a July report that said he didn’t probe tips against Nassar, then later lied to investigators about it. Langeman, the FBI, and the inspector general’s office all refused to comment officially on the Post’s report. In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to a maximum of 175 years in prison for assaulting female athletes, mostly minors, while serving as the USA Gymnastics national team’s osteopathic physician. On Wednesday, four U.S. gymnasts—Maroney, Simone Biles, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman—will testify in Congress about how the FBI handled the Nassar probe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Donald Trump
New York Post

FBI agent fired for failing to properly investigate Larry Nassar

The FBI has fired an agent who was accused of failing to properly investigate USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar — and then allegedly lying when confronted about his inaction. Michael Langeman, a supervisory special agent in the FBI’s Indianapolis office who interviewed Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney in 2015, was let...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Saginaw News

Defense in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks trial delay to review evidence, investigate FBI agents

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five men suspected of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked that their trial scheduled for Oct. 12 in U.S. District Court be postponed 90 days. A hearing on the motion to postpone the federal trial is on Friday, Sept. 17. Defense attorneys say the government has provided an “extensive” amount of discovery materials that have caused “significant confusion.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Fbi#Detroit#The Detroit News#Special Agent
Renegade Rip

Former FBI agent recalls the events of the UNABOMB case

James Fitzgerald, a criminal investigator and former FBI agent, was the first guest speaker for this year’s Distinguished Speaker Series, organized by the Bakersfield College Student Government Association (BCSGA), on Sept. 1, via Zoom. Fitzgerald worked for 11 years as a police officer, solving numerous homicides, assaults, and other crimes...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WWMT

Judge grants order to subpoena twitter post in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids federal judge granted approval Wednesday to the defense lawyers for five people charged in the kidnapping plot of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The lawyers have approval to subpoena Twitter for information on a specific account appearing to have tweeted about the Michigan investigation before anything was ever public.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Marietta Daily Journal

Gov. Whitmer kidnap case jurors to be quizzed on bombs, masks, guns and insurrection

DETROIT — Prospective jurors in the federal case against five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer likely will face questions about whether they like the governor, if they belong to a militia, it they've ever detonated a bomb and whether they have strong feelings about the Jan. 6 insurrection.
MLive

Defendants in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot cast FBI as a ‘runaway train’

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The men accused in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attacked the credibility of FBI agents and their handling of paid government informants. Their attorneys contended Thursday, Sept. 2, in a motion hearing in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, that one of the informants encouraged the defendants to engage in criminal activity.
arcamax.com

Jurors in Whitmer kidnap case to disclose feelings on masks, guns, militias

DETROIT — Have you ever blown up a bomb? How do you feel about face masks, the right to own a gun, or the governor's handling of the pandemic?. These are some of the questions potential jurors will have to answer in the alleged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot case, which is set to go to trial in a month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WIS-TV

Deputies, SLED and FBI working leads in 1986 Lexington kidnapping case

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI and the State Law Enforcement Division have joined Lexington County deputies to assist with the ongoing search for a girl reported missing more than 35 years ago. Members of an FBI unit specializing in child abductions arrived in Lexington Monday to work alongside deputies...
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

FBI and SLED join LCSD to work leads in kidnapping case 35 years old

The FBI and the State Law Enforcement Division have joined Lexington County deputies to assist in the ongoing search for a girl reported missing in 1986. Members of an FBI unit specializing in child abductions arrived in Lexington Monday to work alongside deputies and SLED agents in the search for Jessica Gutierrez, who detectives said was kidnapped from her South Lake Drive home in June 1986. Gutierrez was 4 years old.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WOOD

US doesn’t object to trial delay in Whitmer kidnapping case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are not objecting to a delay in the fall trial of five men accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The government says it wouldn’t be harmed by a postponement. Prosecutors say they haven’t made significant payments for travel by witnesses or lodging.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy