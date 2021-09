California, with its various enticing features and large size, is the most populous and one of the most desirable states in America. But if so, why don't all the people just move there? One of the reasons is that it can be quite expensive to live in Cali. Even though California is renowned as one of the most exciting places to live in the U.S., it is also known as one of the most expensive places in the world.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO