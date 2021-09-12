Bill Russell introduced by former President Barack Obama, basketball greats in Hall of Fame enshrinement as coach
Oftentimes, a legend needs no introduction. But when he’s entering the Hall of Fame for a second time, a convoy of basketball greats is needed to honor history. Bill Russell was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, this time as a coach. He was already inducted in 1975 as a player, but his coaching career as the first Black coach in the NBA was celebrated this time.www.masslive.com
Comments / 0