As of this morning, Sept. 16, the Dixie Fire is now 960,470 acres and 86 percent contained. The East Zone of the fire is considered nearly 100 percent contained with the exception of its Achilles heel — the Devil’s Punchbowl, above Taylorsville. “That is the last piece of open fire line,” Operations Section Chief Mario Gonzalez said during this morning’s briefing. Firefighters are anxious to address it in advance of this weekend’s forecasted winds.

TAYLORSVILLE, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO