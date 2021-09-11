Watch: Jack Nicklaus bows after Cardinals' great Ozzie Smith hits putt at Ascension Charity Classic

(Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)

A host of top names are near the top of the leaderboard at the Ascension Charity Classic at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis.

But two titans from their respective sports teamed up for a nice moment when Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith hit an 8-foot putt with Jack Nicklaus eyeing the line.

Smith, the 15-time All-Star who won a World Series with the Cardinals in 1982 when St. Louis defeated Milwaukee, displayed solid form in dropping the putt, and Nicklaus threw up his arms then bowed to the shortstop.

It was a nice moment for Smith, who earlier in the week said that Nicklaus would be in his dream foresome.

“Of course Tiger would be one of those guys. Mr. Nicklaus. Who else would I put in there?” Smith said. “I guess modern day, DeChambeau would probably add a lot more excitement, watch him hit bombs. You know, that would be my foursome.”

And how good is the rest of Ozzie’s game?

“It’s good on the range,” he joked. “It’s not until you leave the range that you find out what you have, but that’s all part of it. So you try and find it as quickly as you can and hopefully you can hold on to what you find over there.”