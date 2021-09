The only thing you could predict with confidence about the 2021 World Superbike champion is that his surname will begin with the letter 'R'. Seven of 13 rounds completed, 21 races run, and there is nothing to separate six-time champion Jonathan Rea and Turkish rival Toprak Razgatlioglu in terms of points at the head of the series standings - 231 apiece.

