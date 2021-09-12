CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duval County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 20:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Anyone at a campground should seek sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake Strong thunderstorms moving east across northern Lake and northwestern Cook County including the Boundary Waters At 910 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, to 7 miles southeast of Birch Lake, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Basswood Lake around 915 PM CDT. Snowbank Lake around 920 PM CDT. Forest Center around 930 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Saganaga Lake, Alpine Lake, Sea Gull Lake, Little Saganaga Lake and Gunflint Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The New Jersey and Delaware Atlantic beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Friday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Inland Nassau, Trout River, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Inland Nassau; Trout River; Western Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Nassau and northwestern Duval Counties through 530 PM EDT At 455 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cisco Gardens, or 8 miles southwest of Jacksonville International Arpt, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Callahan, Jacksonville International Arpt, Ratliff, Cisco Gardens and Nassau Village-Ratliff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Nassau County, FL
County
Flagler County, FL
County
Duval County, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern and east central Minnesota. Target Area: Douglas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pine, southeastern Carlton and west central Douglas Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 944 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Nemadji, to 9 miles southwest of Hawthorne, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Foxboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 23:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Douglas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Aitkin, Pine, Carlton and southwestern Douglas Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1108 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles west of Kettle River, to near Sandstone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Askov around 1115 PM CDT. Kettle River around 1120 PM CDT. Moose Lake and Duxbury around 1125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Barnum, Mahtowa, Cloverton, Cloquet, Scanlon, Carlton, Wrenshall, Dairyland, Thomson and Fond Du Lac Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Beaches#Deeper Water#Coastal Duval#Coastal Flagler#Coastal Nassau
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 23:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Douglas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Aitkin, Pine, Carlton and southwestern Douglas Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1108 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles west of Kettle River, to near Sandstone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Askov around 1115 PM CDT. Kettle River around 1120 PM CDT. Moose Lake and Duxbury around 1125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Barnum, Mahtowa, Cloverton, Cloquet, Scanlon, Carlton, Wrenshall, Dairyland, Thomson and Fond Du Lac Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Knox County through 1215 AM CDT At 1138 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Niobrara, or 22 miles south of Tyndall, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Santee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KNOX COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Knox County through 1215 AM CDT At 1129 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles west of Niobrara, or 23 miles east of Spencer, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Knox County, including the following locations... Verdel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KNOX COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 19:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for south central South Dakota. Target Area: Tripp A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Tripp County through 1000 PM CDT At 934 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Clearfield, or 15 miles southwest of Winner, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Dog Ear Lake around 945 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Colome. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Big Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Big Stone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Big Stone County through 1030 PM CDT At 1003 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Correll, or 13 miles southeast of Ortonville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Artichoke Lake around 1015 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 19:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-16 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for south central South Dakota. Target Area: Todd; Tripp A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Todd and southwestern Tripp Counties through 945 PM CDT At 913 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Hidden Timber, or 20 miles southeast of Mission, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Keyapaha around 930 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Clearfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
TODD COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The New Jersey and Delaware Atlantic beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Friday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT/200 AM MDT/ for north central Nebraska. Target Area: Eastern Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Cherry County through 1015 PM CDT/915 PM MDT/ At 936 PM CDT/836 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Valentine to 10 miles southwest of Valentine National Wildlife Refuge. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Valentine, Valentine National Wildlife Refuge, Crookston, Wood Lake, Smith Falls State Park, Schlagel Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Highway 97 crossing the Niobrara River, Sparks, Big Alkali Lake State Wildlife Management Area and Highway 83 crossing Goose Creek. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 185 and 221. Highway 97 between mile markers 102 and 107, near mile marker 115, and between mile markers 117 and 141. Highway 83 between mile markers 179 and 222. Highway 12 between mile markers 1 and 22. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHERRY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kanabec, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kanabec; Mille Lacs A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Kanabec and east central Mille Lacs Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1037 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Ogilvie, or 28 miles west of Pine City, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Kanabec and east central Mille Lacs Counties, including the following locations... Knife Lake and Warman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 01:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Stearns A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Benton and east central Stearns Counties through 145 AM CDT At 120 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sauk Rapids, or over St. Cloud, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Foley around 135 AM CDT. This includes U.S. Highway 10 in Minnesota between mile markers 167 and 178, and near mile marker 180. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chase, Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chase; Hayes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Chase and west central Hayes Counties through 1045 PM CDT/945 PM MDT/ At 937 PM CDT/837 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Champion, or 7 miles southwest of Imperial, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Imperial, Enders, Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area, Champion, Crete, Center Dam Campground, Wanamaker State Wildfire Management Area and Church Grove Campground. This includes Highway 61 between mile markers 41 and 46. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides strong thunderstormS will impact portions of southern Rapides, northern Evangeline and southwestern Avoyelles Parishes through 1030 PM CDT At 931 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstormS over Cheneyville, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Bunkie, Glenmora, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek, Lecompte, Evergreen, Echo, Elmer, Poland, Calcasieu, Woodworth, Forest Hill, Mcnary and Union Hill. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 46 and 85. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy